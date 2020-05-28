    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty's Father Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

      By
      |

      Noted music composer Pritam Chakraborty lost his father, Prabodh Chakraborty, at the age of 86 on Sunday. According to reports, he was battling Parkinson and Alzheimer's disease, and was in hospital since the last two years.

      pritam

      A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer."

      The report further stated that his last rites were performed in the presence of close family members in Amboli, Maharashtra on Sunday.

      The source revealed, "Given the coronavirus spread, the entire family was responsible, and all the religious formalities were done with minimal attendance of immediate family.

      Speaking about films, Pritam's next is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, followed by Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He is also composing the music of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

      ALSO READ: Brahmastra's VFX Portions To Be Completed In London? Ayan Mukerji Being Cautious To Prevent Leaks

      Read more about: pritam bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X