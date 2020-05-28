Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty's Father Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Noted music composer Pritam Chakraborty lost his father, Prabodh Chakraborty, at the age of 86 on Sunday. According to reports, he was battling Parkinson and Alzheimer's disease, and was in hospital since the last two years.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer."

The report further stated that his last rites were performed in the presence of close family members in Amboli, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The source revealed, "Given the coronavirus spread, the entire family was responsible, and all the religious formalities were done with minimal attendance of immediate family.

Speaking about films, Pritam's next is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, followed by Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He is also composing the music of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

