Brahmastra Trailer: Pritam Shares An Update On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero trilogy Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced the makers. After repeated delays, the film is now all set to hit the big screens this year.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, director Ayan Mukerji had treated fans with a glimpse of one of the songs titled 'Kesariya' from the film. The video went viral in no time and fans couldn't stop raving about Ranbir-Alia's scintillating chemistry and Arijit Singh's melodious voice in the first sneak-peek.

Today, music composer Pritam took to his Instagram handle and penned a note for fans who have been asked him to release the full version of 'Keshariya' song. He informed that the trailer of Brahmastra will be dropped first, which will be followed by the song.

Pritam wrote, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it! However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months."

Brahmastra marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first on screen appearance post marriage. The much anticipated flick also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal role. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be making guest appearances in the film. Brahmastra is slated for a theatrical release on September 9.