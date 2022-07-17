Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji Listen To Kesariya; Alia Bhatt Shares A Special Video!

Kesariya song video from the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is now winning millions of hearts. Now, a recent video, in which Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are seen listening to Kesariya at the former's terrace, is going viral. The candid video was shared by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram page, on July 16, Saturday.

In the video, both the leading man and director of Brahmastra are seen enjoying the romantic melody, which is played on a huge speaker. Ranbir Kapoor is sitting on a chair with his eyes closed and his fingers drummed on his knee as he listened to Arijit Singh's soulful voice. The talented actor is seen in a white sleeveless t-shirt and white-red track pants, in Alia Bhatt's video.

Director Ayan Mukerji too is seen sitting with his eyes closed as he listened to the beautiful melody. Later, Alia Bhatt panned her video outside their terrace and gave the viewers a sight of their view. "Can't wait to share the full song with you all tomorrow," the Brahmastra actress captioned her post, along with red hearts and laughing emojis, and a sticker that read 'current mood'.