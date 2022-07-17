Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji Listen To Kesariya; Alia Bhatt Shares A Special Video!

Kesariya
song
video
from
the
highly
anticipated
Ranbir
Kapoor-Alia
Bhatt
starrer
Brahmastra
is
now
winning
millions
of
hearts.
Now,
a
recent
video,
in
which
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Ayan
Mukerji
are
seen
listening
to
Kesariya
at
the
former's
terrace,
is
going
viral.
The
candid
video
was
shared
by
Alia
Bhatt
on
her
official
Instagram
page,
on
July
16,
Saturday.
In
the
video,
both
the
leading
man
and
director
of
Brahmastra
are
seen
enjoying
the
romantic
melody,
which
is
played
on
a
huge
speaker.
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
sitting
on
a
chair
with
his
eyes
closed
and
his
fingers
drummed
on
his
knee
as
he
listened
to
Arijit
Singh's
soulful
voice.
The
talented
actor
is
seen
in
a
white
sleeveless
t-shirt
and
white-red
track
pants,
in
Alia
Bhatt's
video.
Director
Ayan
Mukerji
too
is
seen
sitting
with
his
eyes
closed
as
he
listened
to
the
beautiful
melody.
Later,
Alia
Bhatt
panned
her
video
outside
their
terrace
and
gave
the
viewers
a
sight
of
their
view.
"Can't
wait
to
share
the
full
song
with
you
all
tomorrow," the
Brahmastra
actress
captioned
her
post,
along
with
red
hearts
and
laughing
emojis,
and
a
sticker
that
read
'current
mood'.