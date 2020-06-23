    Sushant Singh Rajput
      14 Years Of Krrish: Netizens Thank Hrithik Roshan For Giving Them The Most Loved Superhero Film

      Today (June 23, 2020), Hrithik Roshan's first superhero film, Krrish, completes 14 years and netizens are all love for the actor. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also features Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha in key roles. The film also had had a guest appearance by Preity Zinta as it was the sequel of Koi... Mil Gaya. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film had minted Rs 120 crore at the box office and left the kids in awe of Hrithik.

      On the same note, check out how netizens are celebrating 14 years of Krrish..

      netizens-celebrate-14-years-of-krrish

      @KrazyGal92: "On this day in 2006, India witnessed something never before - the rise of the country's first ever Superhero - Krrish. It's been 14 years and this film is pure genius. Celebrating #14YearsOfKrrish today - all day long!"

      @iPratikChheda: "To date Krrish is the most successful Indian superhero. Release in 2006, @iHrithik in his superhero avatar garnered a humongous response from the entire young generation with his performance making this one of the most popular franchise films in Indian cinema. #14YearsOfKrrish

      @iNaqashkolhi: "14 years ago, on this day we had got our first ever super hero in Bollywood❤ A movie in which @iHrithik once again proved himself the best in doing multidimensional rolesFace throwing a kiss."

      @i_yogesh22: "14 Years Ago India Saw The Birth of Their 1st Ever SUPERHERO, #Krrish! Our Very Own Indian Superhero, One That All Of Us Grew Up Loving and Admiring! THE MOST LOVED INDIAN SUPERHERO! One of The Most Iconic and Original Cine Characters Ever! #KrrishTurns14."

      @BeingRaeesKhan: "Krrish is absolutely one of my favorite superhero movies. Everything from the action to the story to VFX was just amazing! #KrrishTurns14."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 19:55 [IST]
