Nora Fatehi Reveals She Started Working At Age 16 To Financially Support Her Family

Nora Fatehi recently appeared on film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta’s chat show, Starry Nights Gen Y. The Street Dancer 3D actress spoke at length about her journey and struggles in life and Bollywood. She also revealed that her family had financial woes and as a result, she started working since she was in high school.

Nora said, “My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner”

She went on to add, “I was working in a men’s clothing store so I was selling suits, putting outfits together and all that. After that, I did numerous things. I worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places. I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets. 'Hi, ma’am, do you want to buy this ticket?’ and 90 percent of the time, they were like (imitates the sound of phone hanging up). I worked on commission, I worked in McDonald's once. I did everything.”

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen as a spy in Bhuj: The Pride of India, set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She began shooting for the film in January and learned Mixed Martial Arts as a part of her prep for her role in the Ajay Devgn fronted multi-starrer.

