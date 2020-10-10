Richa Chadha Questions NCW Chief Rekha Sharma's Meet With Payal Ghosh: I Still Haven't Heard Back
Richa Chadha has raised questions about Payal Ghosh's meet with National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Last month, Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal for 'tarnishing her reputation' and naming her (Richa) in her statement against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
According to reports, Payal Ghosh who has filed a case of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap, recently met NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to discuss speeding up of the investigation. Reacting to the same, Richa shared the pictures Payal's meeting with NCW's Chief on October 8 and asked why Payal is been given preferential treatment.
Richa took to her Twitter account again and wrote, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma'am. I still haven't heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers."
Quoting the same tweet on Friday, Richa added, "Hi ma'am. @sharmarekha". Taapse Pannu replied to the tweet showing her support, and said, "I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible."
Meanwhile, Payal had refused to apologise to Richa Chadha for using her name in the interviews, and claimed that she only repeated what the filmmaker said. However, on Wednesday, she told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha and tendered an unconditional apology.
Richa Chadha also shared a copy of the court order on her Instagram and wrote, "WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."
The court has asked the parties to submit their ‘consent terms' to settle the matter in the next hearing on October 12.
