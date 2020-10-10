Richa Chadha Questions NCW Chief Rekha Sharma's Meet With Payal Ghosh: I Still Haven't Heard Back

Richa Chadha's Tweet

Quoting the same tweet on Friday, Richa added, "Hi ma'am. @sharmarekha". Taapse Pannu replied to the tweet showing her support, and said, "I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible."

Payal Ghosh's Lawyer Stated The Actress Was Ready To Apologise

Meanwhile, Payal had refused to apologise to Richa Chadha for using her name in the interviews, and claimed that she only repeated what the filmmaker said. However, on Wednesday, she told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha and tendered an unconditional apology.

Richa Chadha's IG Post

Richa Chadha also shared a copy of the court order on her Instagram and wrote, "WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."

The court has asked the parties to submit their ‘consent terms' to settle the matter in the next hearing on October 12.