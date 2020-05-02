Rishi Kapoor's Leaked Video From ICU Enrages Bollywood Stars Arjun Kapoor, Mini Mathur And Others

A video of late Rishi Kapoor, during his last hours from the ICU, was leaked online earlier today. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles, urging people not to share it if they come across the video. Reportedly, the video shows an intensive care unit staff sneakily recording the actor's struggles.

Many celebs bashed the video and the people who are sharing it. Arjun Kapoor without mentioning about the video wrote, "The choice is not to post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity and empathy must prevail over being first to embrace use of sly voyeuristic material presented to you."

Actor Karan Wahi said he too came across the video and decided to delete it immediately as he found it disturbing. A report in TOI read Karan as saying, "There's a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital just before he passed. I saw it. And think it's a gross violation of his privacy. If you receive it, delete it rather than forward it further."

He added: "Actors are also human beings. Please do not forward or post them just to be the first one. Have some respect."

Mini Mathur took to her twitter page earlier today and urged fans to "stop the insensitivity". In a thread she wrote, "Just came across a disgusting, completely invasive video of Rishi sir on WhatsApp in hospital actually titled "last video of RK" obviously shot by a hospital staff member.I know humanity is at sea at the moment but can we PLEASE STOP THIS INSENSITIVITY and not be party to this?"

She later also asked Mumbai Police to find the offender, "If you see a video like this on any group can you please insist that it's taken down??? Can we stop this vicarious celeb goggling even when they are indisposed and unaware? It should be a legal offence @MumbaiPolice and met with the strictest action,"

On Thursday, only a few hours after his passing, another video of Rishi Kapoor from the hospital had gone viral. The video showed a man singing Rishi Kapoor's hit song Tere dard se dil aabaad raha from Deewana, while standing besides the late actor. Many netizens claimed the video was from the time when the actor was receiving cancer treatment in New York, and not recent.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years.

