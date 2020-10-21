Sanjay Dutt Recovers From Cancer; Says 'God Gives The Hardest Battles To The Strongest Soldiers'

Sanjay Dutt Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer

Sanjay Dutt shared a note on his Twitter page which read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid's birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family."

Sanjay Dutt Expresses His Gratitude Towards His Fans And Well-Wishers

He continued in his note, "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Sanjay Dutt Thanks The Medical Staff At Kokilaben Hospital

"I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," the actor concluded his note.