Sanjay Dutt Recovers From Cancer; Says 'God Gives The Hardest Battles To The Strongest Soldiers'
Here is some good news for all Sanjay Dutt fans! The Khalnayak actor took to his Twitter page on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) to announce his recovery from cancer. Dutt chose to share this happy news on the occasion of his twin kids, Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday today.
The actor said that his heart is filled with gratitude as he broke the news to his fans.
Sanjay Dutt Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer
Sanjay Dutt shared a note on his Twitter page which read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid's birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family."
Sanjay Dutt Expresses His Gratitude Towards His Fans And Well-Wishers
He continued in his note, "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."
Sanjay Dutt Thanks The Medical Staff At Kokilaben Hospital
"I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," the actor concluded his note.
Earlier, in August this year, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media pages to announce that he will be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment. Later, it was reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The news of Dutt's health scare came as a huge shock to his colleagues and fans, who took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.
