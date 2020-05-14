Shilpa Shetty Hits Husband Raj Kundra For Cheating On Her In New TikTok Video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra have turned into the new TikTok stars. They often create hilarious content for their fans and the latest one is no different.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a new hilarious video with a romantic spin. Shilpa can be seen cleaning the house and telling Raj Kundra not to kiss her while she is busy, when the house cleaning lady who is played by Shilpa in a different avatar, also says, "Please tell him properly, I am also trying to explain it to him." The wife then hits the husband several times at the end of the video.

Shilpa shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it as, "Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati @rajkundra9. Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite. #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs".

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, the two were seen enacting the modern-day Mahabharat with their son Viaan as Narad Muni. Sometimes, their hilarious videos cross one million views in just one day.

The actress recently hit 16 million followers on Instagram and celebrated it with a special thanks to fans. She shared a celebratory video on Instagram and penned a thank you note in the caption. "Oh, the joys of being 'SWEET 16' again!❤?￰ﾟﾧ﾿?￰ﾟﾏﾻ?￰ﾟﾤﾗ Happy 16 million, #InstaFam! Love how we've grown into a beautiful family that has been so supportive, shown me love and concern, and stood rock solid by my side. Loads of love to all of you and I look forward to many more such milestones with you in the years to come.?￰ﾟﾥﾳ✨❤ With gratitude, SSK."

Coming back to the celebrity couple, Shilpa, in an interview, had revealed that she first met Raj while he was going through a divorce. She was swooned by his smile, charm and persona, when they had met to discuss a business deal with a common friend.

"After he left, I asked my friend about him. He told me that he is already married and I was left disheartened. But, at that time, we did not know that Raj is going through a divorce. Four months later, Raj had once offered me to stay at his batch pad, since I was travelling to London frequently. I was surprised to know about his bachelor pad, and later he revealed that he is going through a divorce." Shilpa added.

