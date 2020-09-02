Sona Mohapatra: Is Broadcasting Rhea’s Bikini Pics, Calling Her ‘Vish-Kanya’ The Way To Justice?

In the last few weeks, Rhea Chakraborty has been called a 'vulture', 'gold-digger', 'movie mafia mole' and much more. All this began when Rhea was named as a suspect by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's family, in connection with his death.

Judgments have been made on the actress even as the investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are still conducting their investigations of Sushant death case.

This has made many of Rhea's colleagues come out in support of her, and more importantly, the legal principle of 'innocent until proven guilty'.

Singer Sona Mohaptra took to her Twitter handle to question whether name-calling and creating derogatory perception of Rhea is the way to go to achieve justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sona tweeted, "The death is very tragic & justice must be sought & served. Also, the circumstances do not seem above board. No one is questioning that. Broadcasting bikini pictures of Rhea or calling her 'Vish-Kanya' & other derogatory names is the correct manner to go about it? Enough said."

Sona was responding to a tweet by a fan which read, "For someone who fought tooth and nail against sex offenders (and I respected you for it) you could have understood that a murder being staged as depression and suicide is a very disturbing thing to do to someone. #DishaSSRMurderMystery."

Not just Sona, but other celebrities like Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, Shibani Dandekar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have slammed the manner in which Rhea Chakraborty is being reported and discussed in the context of Sushant's death case.

