Sona Mohapatra Calls Kartik Aaryan 'PR Hungry'; Accuses Him Of Planting Negative Stories About Her!

Kartik Aaryan recently stirred a controversy on social media after he posted a video, in which he was perceived to have displayed misogynist behaviour. The video drew a lot of flak on the internet from a few celebrities like singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir. The former had tweeted, "It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence." (sic)

Following the backlash on social media, the actor pulled up the video from his social media page. However, in the latest turn of events, Sona has alleged that the actor is planting negative stories about her in the press, after she criticized his video.

She took to her Twitter page on Thursday and wrote, "Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how 'all' 'netizens' r 'slamming' me for having issue with ur 'silly- dangerous'video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik,were genuine in your retraction... MCP ego flared up?" (sic)

"& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik, sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn't justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?" Sona continued in her next tweet.

For those who ain't aware, last week, Kartik had posted a video in which he was seen pulling his sister's hair and hurling her off the balcony, for preparing an unappetizing meal. After receiving heavy criticism on social media, Kartik deleted that video and posted another one in which his sister could be seen taking her 'revenge' on him.

Later, Sona had appreciated Kartik taking down the controversial video. However, with her latest tweets, it looks like the matter hasn't come to an end. We wonder how Kartik reacts to Sona Mohapatra's accusations!

