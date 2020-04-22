    For Quick Alerts
      Sona Mohapatra Lauds Kartik Aaryan For Deleting The TikTok Video With His Sister; Gets Slammed

      By Lekhaka
      A recent TikTok video of Kartik Aaryan received a lot of flak on internet. The actor had shared a video of him eating a bad roti, prepared by his sister and throwing her out of the balcony for the same. Needless to say, both Kartik and his sister tried to make a funny video based on the 'siblings' fight' but, the video grabbed many eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. Many netizens including, singer Sona Mohapatra, slammed the actor for endorsing domestic violence in an indirect way on his social media page.

      Soon after receiving backlash, Kartik deleted the video from his Instagram page and Sona was quick to laud the actor for the same. She tweeted, "I think it's fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve."

      The tweet of Sona might be all positive but, it didn't go down well with the netizens. They felt all offended by Sona's tweet and started trolling the singer. Here's how they reacted to her tweet..

      logical thinker @logical_5469: "Change your perspective rather than he changing his choice of movies.. that's lot easier... His films do convey the truth ... It's just that some of us need to take out our heads from wrong place and look into the reality."

      Mannat@Mannat56512739: "A person who finds problem in everything..Actually the problem doesn't lie in the thing or matter.. The problem lies in the mind of that person!! It was just a fun video...n Where u were when he started his #kokiphuchega series where.. First 3 interactions r wid WOMEN!!!."

      Mannat@Mannat56512739: "U criticised him without any reason..But couldn't find one reason to praise his series!!!"

      Belal@Belal06615475: "They are brothers and sister every Indian brother and sister are like that get over on criticizing famous people."

      Adit Doshi @AditDoshi: "The video was put to show the funny sibling rivalry that exists in every house. The video had been fast forwarded and filled with comic voiceovers and sounds for intended fun. Don't try to push feminism, domestic abuse in every damn thing on social media.."

      What do you think of the entire fiasco over Kartik's TikTik video? Do tell us in the comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: sona mohapatra kartik aaryan
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 23:23 [IST]
