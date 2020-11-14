Sonam Kapoor Says Women Are Soft Targets In Bollywood; 'Your Moral Character Is Questioned'

'If You Are A Woman In The Film Industry, You Aren't Thought Of As An Artist Or A Creative Person'

Sonam told the magazine, "I wasn't in the line of fire but it has been traumatizing to see what my colleagues have been through, and the witch-hunt that has taken place. I feel scared...women are such soft targets. Nobody has ever spoken about a man in the way women are being spoken about right now It's almost like we have gone back several decades... where, if you are a woman in the film or fashion industry, you are not thought of as an artist or a creative person. Instead, your moral character is questioned."

Sonam Kapoor Calls Out The Sexism In Bollywood

"We are artists. What is the difference between us and a male actor or director? They are made into ‘heroes' and women are made into conniving witches! It makes me nauseous and sick. And it's even stranger that some women are pushing this narrative forward. There is a lot of unlearning that needs to happen," the actress told the magazine.

Sonam Kapoor Says Women Are Expected To Dress And Talk In A Certain Way To Fit In

Sonam continued, "There still exists this idea of working with the ‘big hero' to succeed. And female actors need to be a certain way, dress a certain way, and talk in a certain way to ‘fit in'. You still have your teams reminding you to ‘fit the mould'. I'm fortunate that my team isn't like that, but it happens all the time!"

Sonam Kapoor Says Women Of The Film Industry Need To Turn Down Films That Are Sexist

Talking about how women in Bollywood need to rally together and make better choices, the actress explained, "Look at the way song lyrics or scripts are written about women... that needs to change. The way women are portrayed and talked about in the industry is not okay, and as women, we should not agree to work in those films because we are just harming ourselves. There is no price too high, especially considering all that has happened over this year. Each one of us needs to make better choices, or we will be subjected to a witch-hunt and we will be burnt at the stake."