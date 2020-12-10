Sonu Sood Grabs The Top Spot On 50 Asian Celebrities In The World 2020 List

Actor Sonu Sood has been named the top global asian celebrity for the year 2020, as he grabs the top spot on '50 Asian Celebrities In The World' list . The actor was at number one on the list of 50 Asian Celebrities In The World, which was published by UK-based newspaper Eastern Eye.

Honoured by this, Sonu said in a statement, "Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won't stop till my last breath."

Sonu stood out this year for his relentless efforts to reach out to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. From arranging food and transportation for migrant labourers stranded across the country and the world, to offering assistance in health care and education, and taking up individual requests for help by farmers, students and others, Sonu has done a lot. He has even been hailed as a 'superhero' and 'messiah' by many of his colleagues and netizens on social media.

It was recently reported that the actor has mortgaged 8 properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to serve the needy. Sonu also had the Arts & Humanities department of the prestigious Sarat Chandra College in Andhra Pradesh named after him. He called this the 'greatest honour of his life'.

Coming back to the list, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik was fifth in the list whereas Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the sixth spot.

Canadian Youtuber and entertainer Lilly Singh took the second spot, Indian British pop star Charli XCX was third and British actor Dev Patel was fourth.

Other Indian celebrities in the top 50 were Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), Masaba Gupta (32), Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).

