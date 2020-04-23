Sonu Sood To Provide Meals To 25000 Migrants During Holy Month Of Ramzan Amid Lockdown

Sonu Sood continues to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate people, who have been severely hit by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Simmba actor will be feeding over 25000 migrant workers during the month of Ramzan which starts this weekend.

Sonu has started Shakti Annadanam, named after his father, which is already providing 45000 meals daily to the under-privileged people in Mumbai.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Someone reached out to Sonu explaining the plight of these migrant workers who hail from states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and are currently stuck in Bhiwadi. He's set up a few kitchens in the suburb to make and deliver meals to those keeping roza."

Sonu told the tabloid that he empathises with those who want to go back home but can't owing to the lockdown restrictions and was quoted as saying, "I've assured them that their requirements for the holy month will be taken care of. In these difficult times, it is important for each one of us to stand up for the other. Through this initiative, we will provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day."

Earlier, the actor offered his Mumbai hotel to BMC to accommodate medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients. A Times Of India report quoted him as saying, "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people's lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility."

Besides this, Sonu has tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide meals to 45,000 Mumbaikars daily in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra.

