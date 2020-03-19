Sridevi's Reel Daughter Sajal Ali Ties The Knot In Abu Dhabi Amid Coronavirus Scare; Photos Out

While most celebrities across the world are in self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali got hitched to her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in an intimate ceremony in Abu Dhabi, a few days ago. Sajal made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Udyawar's Mom in which she essayed the role of late actress, Sridevi's daughter.

Reportedly, the couple got engaged in June last year and since then, fans had been speculating about their wedding date. According to a report in Gulf news, the nikaah took place on Saturday at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi and was attended by their close families and friends.

We bring you some inside pictures from their wedding bash and pre-wedding festivities.

Meet Pakistan's Power Couple Sharing this candid picture from her wedding on her Instagram page, Sajal wrote, "Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi." (sic) Sajal Gets Goofy With Her Girl Gang The Mom actress is seen striking an adorable pose with her girl gang which includes Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Saboor Aly and Sadia Ghaffar. Pure Love Here are some glimpses from Sajad and Ahad's wedding rituals. Qubool Hai The bride signs the nikah namma in presence of the family members. A Lavish Spread The nikaah was followed by a lavish dinner and the guests were treated with customized chocolates. Match Made In Heaven Sajal and Ahad share a romantic hug in this adorable picture. Palat Sajal's caption for this picture read, Mehndi 🌹 #sajalahadmir #inabudhabi @visitabudhabi @mahamiqbalbosan." (sic) Love Is In The Air! The lovebirds had eyes only for each other at their mehendi ceremony.

I Miss You Beta! This Was 'Mom' Sridevi's Last Message To Her Reel Daughter Sajal Ali

Mom Movie Review: This Film Brilliantly Portrays How A Mother's Love For Her Child Knows No Law!