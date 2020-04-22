    For Quick Alerts
      Sunidhi Chauhan's Husband Hitesh Sonik Rubbishes Separation Rumours With A Funny Reaction!

      Recently, there were a few reports doing the rounds on the internet about trouble in singer Sunidhi Chauhan-Hitesh Sonik's eight-year-old marriage. Rumours were rife that their marriage has hit a rough patch amid the lockdown and the couple has been living separately for a while.

      However, the latest reports state that all's well between Sunidhi and her hubby. While the 'Dhoom Machale' singer refused to comment on these reports, her husband Hitesh Sonik reacted to their separation rumours while speaking with Bombay Times.

      Hitesh clarified that everything is fine between him and Sunidhi and they are living under the same roof. He was quoted as saying, "It's not true. Maybe she doesn't want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it."

      He further had a hilarious reaction to the separation rumours and added, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn't happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced."

      Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik's separation rumours hit the internet when a leading entertainment portal reported that the couple's marriage is on the rocks, after their Goa trip with friends. However now, with Hitesh finally reacting to this report, the rumours have been put to rest.

      Sunidhi Chauhan tied the knot with music-composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Tegh in 2018.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
