Sunil Gavaskar Takes A Dig At Anushka Sharma’s Cricketer-Husband Virat Kohli For Taking Paternity Leave

A few months ago, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar had made an unsavoury comment on Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, when the latter performed poorly in the IPL 2020 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Well, his comments had left the actress furious, as she gave him a befitting reply in her tweets.

However, the legendary cricketer had clarified later that only a part of his conversation was out in the media and he didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings. Well now, Sunil Gavaskar has taken a dig at Virat Kohli for leaving the test series with Australia after the first match. For the unversed, team India performed poorly in the first match against Australia and lost miserably. Hence, the veteran batsman slammed Anushka Sharma's husband for taking leave for the birth of his child despite seeing the bad performance of the team as a captain.

Gavaskar gave an example of bowler T Natarajan, who is yet to see his newborn daughter. Even though he is not a part of the Test side, he is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler. In a column on Sportstar, Sunil Gavaskar said, "(T Natarajan) had become a father for the first time even as the IPL playoffs were going on. He was asked to stay on for the (Australia) Test series but not as a part of the team but as a net bowler. Imagine that. A match-winner, albeit in another format, being asked to be a net bowler. He will thus return home only after the series ends in the third week of January and get to see his daughter for the first time then. And there is the captain (Virat Kohli) going back after the first test match for the birth of his first child."

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma is expected to give birth to her first child in January 2021, hence, Virat Kohli had earlier declared that he will be leaving for India after the first test of the Australia series. It looks like Sunil Gavaskar is very much disappointed with the 'different rules' within the Indian team.

Also Read : Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar; Asks 'When Will I Stop Getting Dragged Into Cricket'

Earlier, when Virat Kohli had applied for paternity leave, netizens trolled him for the save and even compared the Indian skipper to Captain cool. For the unversed, Dhoni was in Australia for the ICC Cricket World Cup when Ziva was born in 2015.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut Condemns Gavaskar's Comment On Anushka; Also Calls Out Actress For Selective Feminism

Now, after these comments, let's see how Anushka and Virat would react to it.