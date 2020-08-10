Sushant's Death: Rhea Chakraborty And Family Questioned By ED In Money Laundering Case

On Monday (August 10, 2020), actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty visited the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai for the second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Besides the brother-sister duo, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty was also probed by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. As per a PTI report, Shruti Modi, the business manager of Ms Chakraborty and Mr Rajput, is also at the ED's office. Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrived at the ED office around 2:35 pm.

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating Rhea's income, investments, business and professional deals. Quoting unnamed ED officials, a PTI report stated that the ED wants more answers from Rhea over alleged mismatch between her income, expenditure and investments.

The report also stated that a property in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood and another in Navi Mumbai, both linked to the actress, are under the scanner.

Earlier, while speaking with Pinkvilla, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that the Jalebi actress has nothing to hide and she will cooperate with the police and ED investigations.

For those who don't know, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Patna under various sections including abetment to suicide. He had also accused them of cheating and siphoning funds from Sushant's bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea's transfer plea on August 11, 2020. The actress had filed a plea seeking transfer of the FIR in Sushant's death case from Patna to Mumbai. On August 5, the SC had asked all the three parties (Mumbai police, Bihar police and Sushant's father) to file their replies within 3 days.

