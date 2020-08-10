Sushant's Friend Kushal Zaveri Takes A Dig At Sanjana Sanghi; Says She Was Quick To Reply To Kangana

Sushant's Pavitra Rishta Director Slams Sanjana Sanghi

Kushal took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to Kangana, I guess she is busy..."

Kushal Also Revealed That Sushant Had Re-Written His Lines In Dil Bechara With Director Mukesh Chhabra's Approval

"Let me tell you something about the film... Sushant re-wrote the dialogues of most of the scenes which includes him in the film... Of course with the approval of the director," he continued in his post.

Earlier, Kushal Had Revealed How Sushant Was Disturbed During the #MeToo Controversy

The director had revealed that Sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi to clear the #MeToo allegations levelled against him. Finally on the fifth day, Sanjana broke her silence and cleared the late actor's name.

Sanjana Sanghi's Reason For Taking Time In Clarifying The #MeToo Allegations Levelled Against Her Co-Star

The actress had told Zoom, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I've given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn't late, nobody is in authority to decide what's late and what's not. You don't fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."