Sushant's Case: Rhea's Lawyer Wants CBI To Constitute New Medical Board To Keep The Probe Impartial

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Wants CBI To Set Up A New Medical Board

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in his official statement, "The Disclosure of a 200% Conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in the SSR case, on the basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new Medical Board."

Rhea's Lawyer Claims That Agencies Are Being Pressurised To Reach A Pre-Determined Result

He further added, "The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre determined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DG Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps."

Rhea's Lawyer Reacts To Sushant's Lawyer's Claims

Satish Maneshinde's statement was a response to a tweet by Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh in which he claimed that a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team, had told the photos sent to him indicated that the actor's death was by strangulation and not suicide.

However, Dr Sudhir Gupta had refuted Vikas Singh's claims and was quoted as saying by Times Now, "No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It's difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation."