Sushant's Family Lawyer Says Actor's Death Investigation Is Not On Track; 'We Are Helpless'

Sushant's Death Case Has Taken A Back Seat, Claims Family Lawyer

According to ANI, he was quoted as saying, "The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat."

Sushant's Family Lawyer Says Actor's Death Probe Has Taken A Different Direction

He further added, "The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation." Vikas had made this claim in his tweet as well. However, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team conducting an examination of Sushant's death, had quashed Vikas Singh's claims.

Vikas Singh Says Forensic Response Prepared By AIIMS Should Be Made Public

Vikas Singh said, "Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it's the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family." Earlier, Sudhir Gupta had said that the reports prepared by AIIMS cannot be shared as the matter is subjudice.

Sushant's Family Lawyer Says He Is Unhappy With The Speed Of Probe In Actor's Death Case

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know in which direction the case is going. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I am not happy with the speed at which the case is going," Sushant's family lawyer told reporters at the press conference.