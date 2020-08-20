Sushant's Family Lawyer Accuses Rhea Of Showing Double Face At Every Point In Actor's Death Case

On Wednesday (August 19, 2020), the Supreme Court allowed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The verdict was hailed by Sushant's family, fans and celebrities who had been pressing for a CBI inquiry in the matter since a long time.

Post the hearing, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that his client will be cooperate with CBI, and added that the actress maintains that the truth will remain the same irrespective of the investigating agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to Rhea's lawyer's statement while speaking with Zoom TV. He accused the Jalebi actress of showing a 'double face', and claimed that her lawyer never made any mention of the CBI in the entire hearing. The senior advocate said that Rhea's lawyer argued that the case should be investigated by the Mumbai Police.

"Rhea Chakraborty has shown her double face at every given point in this case. Her lawyer not even once mentioned in the entire hearing that he would want this case transferred to CBI. He argued till the end that we want Mumbai Police only to investigate the case but now that she's lost, she's doing face-saving. She just keeps proving that all the allegations against her are true," Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by Zoom TV.

Meanwhile, the CBI has revealed that their team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation in Sushant's death case. The apex court in its verdict, has asked Mumbai Police to cooperate with CBI and hand over all the evidence it has gathered so far. Further, any other FIR related to Sushant's death case will also be probed by the CBI.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai police had confirmed his death by suicide. On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in Patna, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including 'abetment to suicide.' Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against Rhea and her family in connection with Sushant's death case.

