Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Neeraj Claims He Rolled Joints For The Actor

A sensational revelation has been made by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh. India Today reports that Neeraj Singh in his police statement has stated that he rolled marijuana cigarettes for the Sushant for three days, and kept them in a box, which was found empty after the actor's death.

When a Filmibeat source tried to contact DCP Abhishek Trimukhe as well as Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, both officers ewere unavailable for comment.

On Saturday, August 22, Neeraj Singh along with the other housemates of Sushant Singh Rajput were taken by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the actor's home in Bandra, Mumbai to recreate the death scene.

Neeraj Singh had earlier said that the previous house of Sushant Singh Rajput - Capri Heights in Mumbai - was haunted and that they could feel it. The lift of Capri Heights would go up and down and sometimes the lights would go off, too, he claimed.

Neeraj Singh had earlier told us that they did not allow the key maker to enter the room, as "We didn't know what condition sir (Sushant) must be in - sitting or sleeping. He did not like anyone entering his room and would've questioned us. Uska kaam hi nahi tha andar jaane ka (the key maker had no business to go inside the room)."

Neeraj Singh had also rubbished stories about the house help Deepesh Sawant and said that he was Sushant's favourite and had worked with him in the past. "Deepesh had left in between but returned to work about four months ago," he had said.

Neeraj had further revealed that Sushant would not normally lock the door of his room except while changing his clothes. That fateful morning, he spoke to him and pulled the door. Neeraj had passed Sushant's room while going up to the terrace but did not hear any noise or sound.

