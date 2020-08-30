Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Neetu Singh & Shruti Modi’s Texts About His Medication Get Revealed

With each passing day, a new piece of information pertaining to the Sushant Singh Rajput case surfaces in the media. In the same vein, CNN News 18 has reportedly accessed some WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu Singh and the late actor’s former business manager Shruti Modi.

The texts exchanged between Neetu and Shruti from November 26, 2019, reveal that the former was aware of his health condition. The screenshots of the chat content show Shruti sharing the doctor's prescription of Sushant with the sister who also stated that she wanted to see the doctor.

The messages reportedly indicate towards the fact that the actor’s family or at least his sister was aware of his mental health woes. Neetu is seen asking Shruti to share Sushant’s prescription given by the doctor with her, and Shruti obliges to do so. Neetu then also states that she would want to see the doctor. Check out the pic below:

Meanwhile, it’s being reported by a few media outlets that Sushant’s other sister Mitu Singh and brother-in-law OP Singh might be called in to record their statements tomorrow by the CBI in connection with the actor's death case.

It must be noted that a 'drug angle’ in the case is also being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The agency has already commenced an investigation after registering a case against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty among others under several sections of the NDPS Act on August 26, 2020.

