Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Performs Special Puja For The Late Actor; Shares A Video

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti organized a special puja for the late actor. Later, she took to her Instagram page to share a video from the puja. In the video, Shweta is seen doing the aarti as the priest chants holy mantras.

Shweta captioned the video as, "Prayed to Kaal Bhairav today and asked him to guide and lead us to the truth #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus."

Check the video.

Later, Shweta even shared a glimpse of how the late actor's fans have pledged their support to her fight for justice. She gave a sneak-peek into various billboards that came up across Australia to demand justice for Sushant.

Shweta wrote, "SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations."

Sushant's sister Shweta has been pressing for an unbaised investigation into the actor's death. "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," she had tweeted a few days ago.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed his death by suicide. The actor's untimely death reignited the debate on nepotism in the film industry. The death case took a shocking turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including 'abetment to suicide.'

