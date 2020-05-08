Sushmita Sen's Advice On How To Move On With Life After Suffering A Heartbreak Is Worth Applauding

Does Sushmita Sen Have Any Secrets?

Her younger daughter Alisah posed the first question to her and asked her whether she has any secrets. To this, Susmita nodded in affirmative and answered, "Yes. Truths and lies and a mixed bag of facts that nobody in the world knows other than you and sometimes, someone else."

Talking about her definition of fear, Sushmita said, "Fear is a driving force. It has the power to destroy you or make you, it depends on how you use your fear. Fear is a tool."

The Actress Reveals Her Favourite Life Lesson

When asked about her favourite life lesson, Sushmita replied, "If you don't stand for something, you will fall for everything. When you really believe in something, that belief is born from principles in your life, and when you really believe in something, that is when you can stand up for it."

Sushmita On Matters Of The Heart

Next, it was her elder daughter Renee's turn to ask a question. She wanted to know from her mother how to move on with life after suffering a heartbreak.

Sushmita told her, "That has been an excellent learning in life. When your heart breaks, you feel it like anybody else. It doesn't matter if you are famous or a student; if your heart breaks, it breaks. When you are younger, it is more and more difficult for you to express it with control. It just comes out like one saga of emotions out of control and then you are shattered and in bed and depressed and the whole world is falling apart. Some even play the guitar. You feel sorry about everything. As you start to get a little older, and if you are driven by a purpose in life, a purpose far greater than just...your whole world is a romance, your existence is a romance. You have to love yourself. Some of us learn that early, some take time."

Sushmita Sen On Coping With Heartbreaks

Revealing about how she would deal with heartbreaks in her early days, Sushmita continued, "Things will come like a graph in your life and they will come like that whether you love yourself or not. That's life. But the only thing that will matter is how quick you can pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get back to self-love and doing what needs to be done to move forward. That comes when your life has purpose. You don't have a choice. If I knew as an actor, early in my life, that crying over a boyfriend or a heartache would swell up my eyes and I have to shoot at 7am the next day, I would postpone my crying, man. No discussion. I have a job to do and it's a visual job, I have to look good."

It's Important To Love Yourself

Sushmita emphasized that the combination of self-love, having a purpose in life and time helps lessen the grief.

She continued, "The magic of postponing the crying and the feeling bad? Guess what, it doesn't happen again! Just poof! With the time passing, everything moves forward but you must have enough self-love to know that you have done everything in your power to be the best version of yourself. Life is there for you to keep moving forward, not to let anything hold you back, no matter how precious. Because nothing compares to how precious life is, you are. Sometimes people would recognise that, sometimes they won't. And if they don't, no problem. You still have you to recognise it."