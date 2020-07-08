Sussanne Khan Is All Smiles Post A Hair Cut And Spa Treatment After 4 Months!

As businesses slowly begin to resume post lockdown, celebrities too are carefully stepping out and going about their daily life. Sussanne Khan treated herself to a hair cut and spa treatment after four months, and took to her Instagram handle to share pictures.

Sussanne can be seen smiling happily after a hair cut, wearing a black t-shirt paired with denims. She is also wearing a face shield whereas the ladies at the parlour can be seen in a mask and protective glasses.

Sharing the pictures, Sussanne wrote as caption, "Hair cut and treatment spa day after 4 months!! My dear @zenobiamody @kantamotwani @kromakaysalon spoil me by giving me the whole salon to myself..🎈♥️♥️ truly feels warm and special thank you zenziee and K 💇🏻♀️for this wonderful little pocket of girlie Funtime! #blissful #ilovemyhair😍"

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor too stepped out for a hair cut at celebrity hair stylist Hakim Aalim's salon, and was seen in a mask. In the video shared by Hakim Aalim's official Instagram handle, Arjun assured that all the necessary precautions were taken for the salon visit.

Sussanne moved back in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown, in order to spend time with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing a picture of Sussanne spending time in his house, Hrithik had thanked her for being supportive and understanding in their journey of co-parenting.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan Reveals Why She Moved In With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan Temporarily; 'For Our Sons'

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Steps Out For A Haircut After Months; Calls It A New But Safe Experience