Swara Bhasker Takes An Indirect Dig At Kangana; 'Weren't Some People Going To Return Their Awards?'

Swara Bhasker Takes An Indirect Jibe At Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"

Kangana Had Vowed To Return Her Padma Shri If She Failed To Prove Her Claims In Sushant's Death Case

In an interview with Republic TV in July, Kangana had said, "I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain." In the same interview, she had even called the probe by Mumbai Police in Sushant's case a "sham."

When Swara Bhasker Reacted To Kangana's Explosive Statements Post Sushant's Demise

While speaking with Times of India, the Veere Di Wedding actress had said, "I think when you call your colleagues 'Chaaploos, chaatney waaley (sycophants), needy outsider, B-grade actress' and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else."