Toolsidas Junior: Ashutosh Gowariker And Bhushan Kumar Team Up For Sanjay Dutt-Rajiv Kapoor's Sports Drama

Two producers who are known for their powerful brand of cinema, two brands that are applauded for their fearless choices in productions they take up - Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL), have decided to join hands to bring together an inspiring human sports drama in the form of Toolsidas Junior.

While Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of Swades and others, this will be their first joint film production. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun BuddhaDev. The makers unveiled the film's first look poster today. Have a look.

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt plays a snooker coach in the film. Toolsidas Junior marks Rajiv Kapoor's return to films after a gap of 30 years. The actor is best known for playing the male lead in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker. The film is written and directed by Mridul, who co-wrote and co-directed Missed Call, which represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

ALSO READ: Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Film Based On Lijjat Papad Success Story

ALSO READ: Anurag Basu Collaborates With Bhushan Kumar For Ludo 2