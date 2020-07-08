Unfair To Diagnose Sushant's Depression On Twitter: Apurva Asrani Tells Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan On Apurva Asrani's Tweet On Blind Items

"What's really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it's due to external circumstances when in fact it's due to an internal one that the person suffering cannot control," wrote Alia Bhatt's mom.

Apurva Asrani Disagrees With Her

The writer-editor replied, "Untrue ma'am. Depression can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation & a stressful workplace too. Unfair to diagnose Sushant's depression on twitter. But we do know of a campaign to label him a rapist, unprofessional & a write off. It shouldn't be covered up."

'There's Lot Unfair On Twitter Right Now,' Says Soni Razdan

Replying to Apurva's tweet, she wrote, "Mental illness is something most people are born with is the only point I'm trying to make and you can't have half the discussion and not the other half. Triggers can be many I agree. By all means discuss but there is a lot that's unfair on Twitter right now too."

Apurva Corrects Soni Razdan

"Again untrue. Most people are not born with mental illnesses. There are triggers that can cause the onset (do read this article). While there is much i.e unfair about Twitter, more unfair are the camps & the bullying. Sad that no one wants to discuss it," concluded the writer.