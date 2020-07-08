Urvashi Rautela: Virginity For Me Is Pure, Pious & Untouched; People Have Misused The Term To Hell

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is all geared up for her forthcoming release, Virgin Bhanupriya, talks about the term 'virginity' and says that people have misused the term to hell. For her, virginity means 'pure, pious and untouched.'

While speaking about her film, which deals with the subject of virginity, Urvashi said, "It is a completely different character and I would say something that virginity is... a lot of people don't exactly know the meaning of virginity here in India. It is the most mistaken word! Virginity for me is pure, pious, untouched... that's what it means to me. But there are people who really don't exactly know what virginity means and they only associate the term with a single thing, whatever they have in their mindset."

She further added, "People have misused it to hell. Can't even tell how much people don't know what virgin actually means. So this film is all about the stigma.This girl Bhanupriya, she plays the title role, which is my character and she is seeking out for love. I really related to her... but not in terms of the way she is seeking out for love but I could relate with her about the relationship she has with her parents."

Urvashi also asserted that all she wants to tell through her film is that it is very important to realise virginity is circumstantial. "We are saying that remaining a virgin is something that should not be considered a taboo," said the Pagalpanti actress.

Coming back to the release of Virgin Bhanupriya, the film will stream on ZEE5 Exclusive from July 16, 2020. Apart from Urvashi, the film also casts Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani and Rajiv Gupta.

