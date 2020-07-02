Vaani Kapoor Joins Akshay Kumar In Espionage Thriller Bell Bottom

Vaani Was Last Seen In Yash Raj Film's Hit Release WAR

Talking about the film, in a statement Vaani said, "I am excited to share the screen space with Akshay Sir. It is definitely a script I instantly clicked with and knew I wanted to be part of. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. I'm eagerly waiting to start shooting Bellbottom."

Vaani Has A Meaty Role In Bell Bottom

Producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Vaani has a significant role in the film. "Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bell Bottom has to be in sync with Akshay Sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," he added in a statement.

Bell Bottom To Release In April 2, 2021.

Earlier, in November 2019, Akshay had released his first look from the film about forgotten heroes. The first look poster hinted that the film is based in the 1980's as Akshay can be seen suited up in bell-bottoms, sporting a moustache and dark glasses. The poster showed him posing in front of a vintage luxury car and a plane flying over him.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Bell Bottom is set to go on floors later this year and will release on April 2, 2021.