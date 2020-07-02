Vaani Kapoor Joins Akshay Kumar In Espionage Thriller Bell Bottom
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of two films, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. However, the actor is already working towards his next project, Bell Bottom. The makers of the espionage thriller, on Thursday (July 2), announced that the film's leading lady is Vaani Kapoor.
Last seen in WAR, Vaani Kapoor has been finalised to play Akshay's love interest in Bell Bottom. Vaani shared the news with her fans on Instagram and wrote that she is excited to get started on the project. She captioned the post as, "Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir ? ?Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started ❤️"
Vaani Was Last Seen In Yash Raj Film's Hit Release WAR
Talking about the film, in a statement Vaani said, "I am excited to share the screen space with Akshay Sir. It is definitely a script I instantly clicked with and knew I wanted to be part of. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. I'm eagerly waiting to start shooting Bellbottom."
Vaani Has A Meaty Role In Bell Bottom
Producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Vaani has a significant role in the film. "Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bell Bottom has to be in sync with Akshay Sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," he added in a statement.
Bell Bottom To Release In April 2, 2021.
Earlier, in November 2019, Akshay had released his first look from the film about forgotten heroes. The first look poster hinted that the film is based in the 1980's as Akshay can be seen suited up in bell-bottoms, sporting a moustache and dark glasses. The poster showed him posing in front of a vintage luxury car and a plane flying over him.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Bell Bottom is set to go on floors later this year and will release on April 2, 2021.
