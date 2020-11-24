Vir Das Urges Celebrities To Stop Posting COVID Test Videos: You're Not The One Struggling

Vira Das's Reply To A User Claiming Videos Can Others To Take Tests

A user replied to the actor claiming that it is good if stars are posting such videos, as they might encourage and inspire the masses to take the test. Vir replied to his tweet and said, "Hear me out. Been seeing test videos for months now. Encourage people to get the test for sure. But don't huff you just climbed a mountain. It's a test, that came to you, at home. It sucks. Supposed to. Less for you, more for the frontline worker drenched in sweat. Thank em."

Meanwhile, Vir Das himself has returned to work and has resumed performing live stand-up comic gigs post lockdown. He also performed a special show Inside Out, proceeds of which were donated towards COVID-19 relief.

Vir On His Virtual Tour Initiative For COVID-19 Relief

While talking about the initiative, Vir told Hindustan Times, "In such trying times, it's upon us individually to stand by one another. This is a small initiative on part of my team and I, to lend support to the scores of frontline workers who are battling the disease tirelessly. On one hand, the idea of the special is to bring smiles on people's faces but we mustn't forget those who are the real heroes of the pandemic - those who are stepping up to create a kinder world every day. This isn't the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now."

Das Was Last Seen In Hasmukh

Vir was last seen in Netflix original series Hasmukh, as a comedian who gets his mojo by killing people, before going on stage. He is currently on 'See You Outside Tour' which is taking place in open-air auditorium locations around the country, his next stop on the tour will be in Bengaluru in early December.