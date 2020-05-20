Virat Kohli Turns Into A Dinosaur For Wife Anushka Sharma; Ranveer Singh’s Reaction Is Hilarious!

It seems Virat Kohli knows how to keep his wife, Anushka Sharma entertained amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. There's no denying that Anushka and Virat give us major 'couple goals' and their latest video justifies the reason why the entire nation is always in awe of them.

Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Instagram page, wherein Virat can be seen entering the room as a dinosaur, imittaing the sound of one too. Anushka captioned the video saying, "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose."

Many celebrities were left giggling after watching Anushka's latest post. Ranveer Singh left a hilarious comment on Anushka's post and wrote, "Whutt."

Anushka's brother, Karnesh wrote, "This lockdown is bringing all kind of creatures outside 😎😎@anushkasharma."

Celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Sania Mirza, Prosit Roy and Siddhant Chaturvedi left laughing emoticons on Anushka's post.

Just like Anushka's B-town friends, her followers are also in awe of Anushka-Virat's camaraderie. Here's how they reacted to Virat's hilarious video.

@filmygyan: "Bhai Saab.. Lockdown ke side effects. Cricketer bana 🦖 and actress bani Papparazzi 🙈."

@unseenfriend: "Jurassic World : Husband bana Dinosaur."

@viratkohli.club: "Things you do to make bae laugh after killing her Pucci goti in Ludo."

@ xmahiratmahiritx: "Goofy, adorable, my whole heart."

@_sheeshaaa_: "Itna cute hona zaroori hai kya? ://"

@cloverwootton: "What are you feeding him?"

On a related note, Anushka Sharma is currently in a happy space as her production house, Clean Slate Filmz produced a web series, Paatal Lok, which is being hailed as one of the best Indian web series! The series is in collaboration with Amazon and has been streaming on Amazon Prime since May 15, 2020.