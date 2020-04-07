    For Quick Alerts
      Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Pull Karan Johar’s Leg As He Gets Body Shamed By His Kids!

      The ongoing lockdown has turned out to be a 'blessing in disguise' for many B-town celebrities, who are often busy because of their hectic schedule and spend less time with their families. We love how Karan Johar keeps sharing hilarious videos on his Instagram page, wherein his followers can see the fun side of his kids - Yash and Roohi.

      In his latest Instagram post, Karan shared a video of Yash and Roohi, where both the kids can be seen mocking Karan's 'tummy' while having lunch and giggling hard. To which Karan says, "So, I should not eat because I have a tummy? Why are you guys being so mean? I'm gonna go to the gym."

      I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

      When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma came across Karan Johar's post, they made sure to pull his leg. In her K3G Poo style, Kareena wrote, "Gym Class Today for you @karanjohar💪❤❤." Whereas, Anushka wrote, "Your sartorial choices , sense of humour and now even body have been questioned . Times are hard 😂😂❤❤."

      Arjun Kapoor also teased Karan by commenting, "PHAT as poo would say."

      While some were busy teasing Karan, some showered love on Karan's lovely kids.

      Vidya Balan wrote, "They are adorable @karanjohar ...nazar naa lage ♥♥!!"

      Bhumi Pednekar was also as amused as Vidya and the actress commented, "I love them ❤ and #lockdownwiththejohars."

      Netizens are also in love with Yash and Roohi's cute antics and wait impatiently for their videos every day.

      We must say, be it Koffee With Karan or Lockdown With The Johars, KJo knows how to entertain the audience in unique ways.

