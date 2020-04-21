Zoa Morani and Her Family Will Donate Blood To Help With COVID-19 Treatment, After Recovering

Actress Zoa Morani, her father and producer Karim Morani, and her sister Shaza Morani were tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and were admitted to the hospital. The three are now back home and recovering. Zoa said that she, her father and her sister will be donating blood as it may help treat those battling the virus.

Zoa tolds Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover."

Zoa, Karim and Shaza are maintaining social distancing at home as per the medical advice. She says that while her sister and her isolation period is almost over, her father has a few more days left.

Talking about how the symptoms were different for each one of them, she said, "The symptoms are not the same for all." "While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest," she added.

Zoa was able to gain some perspective while in the hospital. "In the hospital, there were people around me in the ICU ward who were much more serious. They were on ventilators and needed oxygen masks because their symptoms were 10 times stronger than mine. Looking at them, I used to tell myself that I should be grateful because I could manage the symptoms myself," she said.