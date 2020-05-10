Zoa Morani Donates Blood For Plasmatherapy Trials After Recovering From COVID-19

Actress Zoa Morani, who had tested positive for Coronavirus in early April, has donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials, at the Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Zoa took to her Instagram handle to share pictures where she can be seen donating blood, and wrote that it felt 'super cool'. Take a look!

Zoa shared pictures of her lying on the hospital bed donating blood, holding a certificate she received for the donation and so on. She captioned her post, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining i suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me.. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona," (sic).

She added, "They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today," (sic).

Zoa tested positive for the virus after she returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. She was admitted to the Kokliaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. Her sister Shaza, who also tested positive, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital, and her father and film producer Karim Morani too had tested positive.

Zoa made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Always Kabhi Kabhi. She has also starred in films like Bhaag Johnny and Mastaan.

