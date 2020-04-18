Zoa Morani Posts A Note About Her Family's Recovery From COVID-19: 'All Of Us In Good Spirits'

Bollywood producer, Karim Morani is now back home after testing negative for COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and was discharged from the hospital on Friday, after his last two results for the virus showed negative.

Karim's actress-daughter Zoa Morani confirmed that her entire family including her father, are now free of COVID-19 and penned a long note on her Instagram page to talk about her family's recovery.

Sharing a photo from one of their family vacations, the Always Kabhi Kabhi actress wrote, #positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital). They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .."

She further wrote, "the Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step, from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ..14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised."

Zoa was all praise for the government's efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and wrote, "So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured. Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes. So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic. Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod."

On April 6, Zoa and Shaza Morani had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus and two days later, their father Karim had tested positive for the first time. A few days ago, Shaza and Zoa had returned back home after recovering from the virus.

Producer Karim Morani Returns Home After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Zoa Morani On Battling COVID-19: 'I Lost Patience At Times, But My Yoga Was A Blessing & Strength'