Zoa Morani Back Home After Recovering From COVID-19; Shares Selfie To Announce Good News

After Shaza Morani, her elder sister and actress Zoa Morani is also back home, after recovering from a bout of the Novel Coronavirus. The Always Kabhi Kabhi actress was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Zoa announced the news of her recovery with a selfie from the hospital and captioned it as, "Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!"

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a surgical mask, with the hospital staff wearing hazmat suits in the background.

Later, Zoa issued an official statement that read, "I would like to thank the Government for doing a commendable job and keeping track of every step and taking precautions for the safety of each person. Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm , and also all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them! Lastly no words will ever be enough to thank The Doctors and medical staff."

Last week, on Saturday, Zoa went on Instagram live with her actor-friend Varun Dhawan, in which she told fans, "Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I'm feeling fine."

She revealed that right from her second day of treatment, she began to show signs of improvement and said, "Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it's so much better than I was feeling at home. Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home."

She also spoke about being diagnosed with COVID-19 and said, "I really couldn't believe it because I was glued to the news and seeing all the stories. And then, to suddenly realise that you only have it, is a little scary. But I promise, once you go through it, you realise that it is completely manageable. It's nothing to be scared about, it really feels like a normal flu."

While Shaza and Zoa are back home after recovering from COVID-19, their father, Bollywood producer Karim Morani is still undergoing treatment for the virus in the hospital.

Shaza Morani Discharged From Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Negative; Says 'So Happy To Be Home'

After Shaza, Karim Morani's Other Daughter, Actress Zoa Morani Tests Positive For Coronavirus!