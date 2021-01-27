32 Years Of Ram Lakhan: Jackie Shroff Calls The Film 'Iconic'; Says 'It's A Milestone Of My Career'

Subhash Ghai's 1989 action drama Ram Lakhan clocks 32 years today. Starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia, the film tells the story of two brothers with different ideologies, who vow vengeance when they learn that their father was killed by their uncle. The masala entertainer was a blockbuster success, and is still remembered today for Jackie-Anil's bromance and the chartbuster music.

On the completion of 32 years of Ram Lakhan, Jackie who essayed the role of Ram, opened up about the film's success while speaking with a leading daily.

Talking about how the film is a milestone in his career, the actor was quoted as saying by ETimes, "It feels good to be associated with the film. One word that comes to my mind, when I recall the film today is 'Iconic'. It is one of the best films of my career. The film has all the masala in it. It has drama, romance, comedy, emotions, tragedy, affection and a lot more. Subhash Ghai has set a benchmark with this film that has all the emotions and values. It is the film about the win of good over evil, it shows the bond between two brothers, where the elder brother tries to take the younger one out of a bad company and if we see all these things are happening since ages, It is history. So there was nothing new in the film but it did well in all respects. It was a commercial hit. The film for me is a foundation and a milestone of my career. I feel my career changed with Ram Lakhan."

While interacting with ETimes, Jackie also spoke about his reel-life brother Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor and told the daily, "Working with Anil is always a pleasure. Though he is older to me, we always played the opposite in all the films we did together. I portrayed his elder brother and he was the younger one. But in real life whenever we meet, he always greets me like an elder brother and instructs me just like any other elder brother. So the bond with him is always special."

On being asked about one thing that he remembers about Ram Lakhan, Jackie recalled, "I remember the cold weather due to which we had to stop the films' shoot so many times."

Meanwhile, director Subhash Ghai also celebrated 32 years of Ram Lakhan with a heartfelt tweet that read, "#RAM LAKHAN- 27 jan 1989 plays fresh today at its 32nd years with audience just for its cinematic narrative music and immortal characters on screen. I congratulate entire team of artistes n technicians specially @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu @MuktaArtsLtd."

He wrote in his next tweet, "#RAM LAKHAN- 27 jan 1989 Is as fresh today as it was 32 years back just for its cinematic narrative music and immortal characters on screen Congrats all artistes n technicians @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu @MadhuriDixit @MuktaArtsLtd @AnupamPKher ⁦n team."

