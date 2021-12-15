Aahana Kumra: Why Do You Have To Audition Others If You Want To Launch A Star Kid?

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actress Aahana Kumar was asked if she is open to western cinema, she said that if an opportunity knocks her door, she would definitely try her hands in Hollywood, because she feels there are some fabulous works happening there.

"In India, we don't get so many options to audition. I have agents abroad. I get to know things that are happening there and the opportunities. For me, it is the same thing, whether I audition here or there. Despite having done so much work, people expect me to audition for the roles but they will not ask a star kid to audition," said Aahana while speaking to Times Of India.

She further said that she would love to audition in western cinema, because she feels the process there is very fair as compared to what it is in Bollywood.

Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor Are Dramatic And Hilarious In Call My Agent: Bollywood Trailer

She asserted, "They look at your body of work, your IMDB page and they cast you based on that. Here, they will call you for an audition and then they will cast a star kid. This happens a lot here. I sometimes wonder why you do have to audition others if you want to launch a star kid. I don't understand the process here. And there are a lot of opportunities that are opening up in the west so why not knock at that door!"

Aahana Kumra Is Indebted To Big Stars Like SRK, Salman, Akshay; 'In A Way, They Run My Kitchen'

During the same conversation, when Aahana was asked what is the pros and cons of being a celebrity, she said, "The good is a lot. People know you. You get a lot of respect. The bad that comes with it is that sometimes you surround yourself with bad people. There are so many voices that will try to get into your head and you need to silence those voices."