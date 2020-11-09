Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Actress Rumana Molla Says Cinemas And OTT Can Co-Exist

Rumana Molla On Her Next Project How To Kill Your Husband

On the other hand, she will be seen playing a struggling model in How To Kill Your Husband. Talking about her character Ana, she added, "I absolutely loved my character. She's completely different from anything I have done so far. She's one of my favourites and I love the look I was given. I had to sport that look for quite some time and it was a head-turner." The film will see Ana embark on a crazy mission with Radhika (played by Aahana Kumra) to kill her husband.

When asked about her drastically different characters and the difference in the medium, Molla said it doesn't affect her performance, and added, "I approach a character the same way, whether it's a show or a film. The only difference is that a show gives one the opportunity to reprise the same character more than once and with a film, it's short-lived."

Rumana On Playing Second Lead In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Rumana Molla was last seen playing second leads in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Irada, Trial of Satyam Kaushik and Virgin Bhanupriya. When asked if it has affected her chances of being cast as the lead, she said, "I wouldn't say I have had trouble, I chose to do the parts I did for different reasons. I felt like I was going through each rung of the ladder and I was always clear that the next project should always surpass the previous one and that is exactly what happened."

Rumana On Audience Appreciation For Second Leads

She also believes that the audience's perception about second leads has changed. "I think people are more perceptive now and I think they see characters and performances, irrespective of the length of the role. However, I believe it's important to pick the right projects and I am still learning to do that," said Rumana.

She added, "I was and will always be an actor who plays characters and human beings, the labels of lead and second lead do not really feel relevant to me."