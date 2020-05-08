Betaal Trailer: Vineet Kumar And Aahana Kumra To Fight An Army Of The Undead

Shah Rukh Khan, who has turned producer for the second time with Netflix's Betaal, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming original series. The actor, shared the trailer of the thriller today on Twitter and wrote,

"How far would you go to battle the demons within? Our second web series, #Betaal, a horror-thriller, releases May 24, @NetflixIndia. @ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra #PatrickGraham @iamnm @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma @blumhouse #SKGlobal."

Betaal is written and directed by Patrick Graham of Ghoul fame and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It stars Vineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra in the lead and Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows Vineet playing a military official Sirohi, who is heading a special team assigned the task of sanitising a disturbed area, in an effort to bring growth and civilisation to the remote area. However, the action by CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Division) disturb the peace of the locals and unleashes unforeseen terrors. At the beginning of the trailer, we see the locals warn the team not to enter the cave.

But when they force their way in, an army of undead is waiting to be unleashed. What the locals call as Betaal mountain, according to the book it is based on, used to house a British Army officer named Betaal and his battalion. The show is an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name. The seven-part series will release on Netflix on May 24.

Shah Rukh Khan's New Nextflix Production 'Betaal' To Release On May 24

Paatal Lok: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Characters