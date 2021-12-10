Abhay Deol Remembers A Past Incident When Sunny Deol Made His 8-Year-Old Son Karan Deol Cry

Abhay Deol will be seen in the movie Velle alongside his nephew Karan Deol. The movie has been released in the theatres today (December 10) and is helmed by Deven Munjal. While the uncle-nephew duo is currently on a promotional spree for the movie, Abhay in the latest media interaction recalled an incident when his cousin and actor Sunny Deol had made a then 8-year-old Karan cry his heart out.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the same, Abhay Deol remembered how Sunny Deol had made an 8-year-old Karan Deol cry because he did not want Karan to be a spoilt child. Recalling the incident, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said, "When he was a child, of course, Bhaiyya (brother) used to bring him toys every time he returned home. I remember, once it happened when he was around 8-years-old, Bhaiyya decided that 'No, I'm not going to get him anything this time. You know so that we don't spoil the child. Karan cried so much that he didn't get his toy. I still remember. He was bawling that his papa didn't bring him anything. And papa (Sunny) was like, 'No, you're not gonna get something every time. We're spoiling you. I just happened to be there when he walked in and Karan was like 'What did I get?' and it was nothing."

Karan Deol also added to the incident stating, "Normally when he used to come back I used to wake up before him. I used to be excited that he got something. But I woke up and was pretty disappointed during that time." The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor also remembered an incident wherein his parents busted him for bunking his school.

Karan Deol said, "I bunked quite a bit of my fair share of classes in school. I planned it in such a way that I knew when the guard used to go on lunch break. So I knew at that moment I'll get into my normal clothes, change out of my school uniforms and jump the gate. Take a rick and go to the barista and sit and chill with my friends. I've gone many a time to see films where my phone has rung once and mom once I cut it, mom, twice that I understood she knows I'm not in school. So I've left the theatre, I've entered home when I see my dad standing in the corridor. I didn't realise that even he was at home. So what happened later was not a nice experience, I was thoroughly told off."