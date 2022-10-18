Loved Drishyam? Here Are 6 Underrated Bollywood Thrillers That Are Filled With Shocking Twists

Actor Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie trailer, Drishyam 2, was released on Monday. The film is a sequel to the 2015 film and a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, headed by Mohanlal. The film is touted as a thriller, offering a gripping experience to the audience. Although there are several genres like drama, romance, action, and comedy, the cinematic experience that thriller and suspense films provide is something unmatched by the rest.

The adrenaline rush and the quest to find out what happens next make for an enthralling experience. Hindi cinema has given some remarkable edge-of-the-seat thrillers that will keep you glued to your screens. Given below are some of the finest mystery/thriller/suspense Bollywood movies that you must watch.

Manorama Six Feet Under

This 2007 murder mystery is filled with spine-chilling revelations and brilliant performances. Abhay Deol plays an amateur detective who gets on a mission to solve a murder mystery in Rajasthan. Unlike any other masala Bollywood movie, Manorama Six Feet Under is offbeat and dark. The film is available on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Talaash



Aamir Khan's 2012 film, co-starring Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor, is directed by Reema Kagti and is an intriguing thriller that demands all your attention. Khan and his wife, played by Rani, are dealing with the loss of their son. Aamir, a cop, is solving a mysterious death case of a celebrity with the help of a prostitute (Kareena Kapoor) . This is a one of a kind concept of the paranormal blended with investigative drama that provides an intelligent watch and an utter shock at the end. Talaash is available on Netflix.

Kaun?

This 1999 film by Ram Gopal Varma remains one of the masterpieces ever made in Bollywood. The Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Kaun is about a killer who is set loose and a woman who is alone in her house. Then, weird things begin to happen when the woman's doorbell rings. What unfolds then is pure brilliance and a psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Aamir

This low-budget Rajiv Khandelwal psychological drama is an intense action-thriller. The screenplay wastes no time and sets the scene with strong dialogues, impressive performances, engaging background music, and the leading character's race against time keeps you hooked. The story follows the life of Aamir, who visits India for a vacation and finds his life turned upside down. He is forced to become a terrorist by an Islamic terrorist gang. Throughout the film, you keep wondering where Aamir went wrong.

Karthik Calling Kartik



One of the most underrated Hindi suspense movies that should be on your watchlist. Released in 2010, the film was ahead of its time. Starring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Farhan suffers from a troubled childhood. The screenplay revolves around an unknown caller who speaks with the protagonist, Kartik, from time to time over the phone. Farhan Akhtar has done an outstanding job with his role. The film's killer twists at the end will surely blow your mind. The film is available on Netflix.

Wazir



Another Farhan Akhtar starrer that is full of suspense. ATS officer Danish Ali (Farhan Akhtar), unable to deal with his daughter's death, finds solace in his new friend Panditji Omkar Nath Dhar (Amitabh Bachchan). They both develop a strong bond, and Panditji talks about seeking revenge from a politician named Yazaad Qureshi who killed his daughter. Danish agrees to join Panditji. However, things don't look as easy as they may seem. There's a surprise appearance by Neil Nitin Mukesh, a mysterious person who is the wazir. All the answers are served at the end of the film that spins Danish's life. Wazir is a well-made, crazy thriller that keeps the tension and darkness up with its eerie quality. It's a must watch for all the thriller genre lovers.