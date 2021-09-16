Abhay Deol: I Do Not Feel The Lack Of Recognition; It Is The Lack Of Investing In PR Machinery

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actor Abhay Deol was asked if he feels he got his due recognition from film industry, he said that he doesn't feel the lack of recognition, but he feels that he didn't invest much in PR machinery, otherwise he would have been the news all the time.

Abhay said that even today, people want to interview him and tell him that they love his work, and owing to the same reason, he doesn't feel the lack of recognition.

"I don't feel the lack of recognition at all. If there is any lack of, it's the lack of investing in a PR machinery to keep me in the news all the time, and project a star image, which I was never interested in. So I do lack that star image, which I myself have to feed. Because all the stars have a PR machinery behind them that feeds into that narrative. I don't have that, and that's by choice," said the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor.

Abhay further added that it's sad that in India, one just has to constantly feed the beast and stay in the news.

Explaining his point, he asserted, "We've created a system where, unless I see you see you every other day endorsing 10 brands, you're not recognised. What happened to just the fact that people love you and say that they do, and that journalists want to speak to you and papers are interested in what you have to say?"

The actor concluded by saying that he is still in a position to pick his roles.