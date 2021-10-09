Adipurush: 'Lankesh' Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot, Shares His Experience Of Working With Prabhas

After the massive success of Ajay Devgn's historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, director Om Raut's next big outing is the mythological film Adipurush which features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced as the makers have managed to pull off a casting coup with his ambitious project.

Adipurush has Prabhas essaying the role of Ram who is pitted opposite Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh. After months of shooting at length, Saif recently wrapped up shooting for his portions in the film. Director Om Raut took to his Twitter handle to share this happy news and even posted a few pictures from the wrap up party. He captioned them as, "It's a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!!"

Have a look.

Meanwhile in a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Saif spoke at length about stepping into the mythological genre for the first time with Adipurush and his experience of working with Prabhas.

The actor said that it was surreal to play the main antagonist in this film and was all praise for his co-star Prabhas. He went on to say that it was overwhelming working with the Baahubali star.

Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "Well, it's completely insane what is going to happen. I mean, first of all, it is quite surreal to be a part of such a great film and play the antagonist Ravana in the Ramayana. Secondly, it is great working with Prabhas. It's just mental working with him, I keep looking at him and he looks like Bahubali and he looks different while playing Ram. It's quite overwhelming working with him. He is also a very fun person and we have quite a big laugh while doing various violent and action sequences. So, that's always a big strength and he is thoroughly a gentleman and a very nice person."

He continued, "The fact is you're are doing some really famous scenes which have been already watched by millions and are even very famous in Indian literature. So, I must say to actually get the chance to enact those scenes is very surreal. We've worked really hard on the look and the kind of visuals that the director has come up with is one of a kind. There are some scenes in the film which are never seen before on our screens. It is just a real honour to be a part of such a great project. I think the audience will love the film."

Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.