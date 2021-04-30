Ananya Panday On Juggling Shakun Batra's Next And Liger: Both Projects Are Challenging Me

Ananya Panday is one of the most bankable gen-z actors in the industry with some interesting line of movies on her kitty. The actor will soon be seen in director Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, Ananya will also be making her debut in the pan-India sphere with the movie Liger that will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Now the actor recently spoke about juggling the two films and how they are different from each other.

According to a news report in Bollywood Life, Ananya revealed to a publication that both the projects are challenging her as they are different from what she has attempted before. The Student Of The Year 2 actor also called both the roles extremely different from each other. Talking about her film with Shakun Batra, the actor revealed that it is a film that has not been explored in Bollywood before.

The Khaali Peeli actor said, "Shakun's film is in a genre which hasn't been explored in Bollywood yet. And I think people will be really interested to see that, as well as the whole dynamic between the four of us." While talking about Liger, Ananya hinted that it is a kind of entertaining movie that she loves watching as an audience.

The actor revealed, "It's the masala, popcorn entertaining kind of film that I've loved watching. There are high expectations that I've set for myself from this one." Both the films of the actor has been in the buzz right since their inception.

Many BTS pictures had been surfacing online of Ananya with her co-star Deepika that further raised the excitement surrounding the movie. The pictures also hinted that the lovely ladies had been bonding well while working on the film. Apart from that, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the fresh chemistry of Ananya and Vijay on the big screen with Liger. The film has been helmed by Puri Jagganadh.

Ananya Panday made her debut with the 2019 movie Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She had managed to impress the masses with her performance in the same. The actor was then seen in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.