Anubhav Sinha On Casting Rajkummar Rao In His Next Film Bheed: There Was Always A Keen Desire To Work With Him

Sometime back, there were reports that Anubhav Sinha has signed Rajkummar Rao for his next directorial project which is touted to be a social media. Now in an interaction with a leading tabloid, the Article 15 director has confirmed this news and revealed that the film has been titled Bheed.

Speaking about the film's title, Sinha told ETimes, "Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it." The filmmaker called Rajkummar an intriguing actor and said that he always desired to work with him.

Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Family Entertainer Promises To Be A Laugh Riot

"To me Raj is a very intriguing actor. One of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him. I'm really looking forward to it'," Anubhav told the leading daily.

He also revealed that this Rajkummar Rao-starrer is slated to go on floors in Lucknow in November.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha is currently awaiting the release of his films, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Anek which marks his reunion with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apurva Asrani Says He Respects Anubhav Sinha For Calling Out Obvious Campaign Against Kartik Aaryan

"I am looking for a theatrical release for both films. Especially Anek as there is beautiful cinematography in that film. We have some beautiful scenes of the North Eastern landscape in that film which I want to show on the big screen. It's a film that I am really proud of. I am really looking forward to the release of that film. And as usual, Ayushmann is brilliant in the film," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Coming back to Rajkummar Rao, the actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Vasan Balan's Netflix film Monica O My Darling alongside Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller HIT in which Sanya Malhotra plays a pivotal role.